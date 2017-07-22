Pickleball, Fun For All

Pickleball is often described as a cross between tennis, badminton, ping-pong, and racquetball.

Pickleball, a simple paddle game which can be played both indoors and outdoors, is played using a perforated, slow-moving, wiffleball style ball, a tennis type net, on a badminton sized court. A very simple and easy game to learn for players of all ages.

Each week, players from Sweetwater County gather at Garnet Park in Rock Springs, tape off their courts, and set up nets so they can enjoy this fast growing, fun, low impact sport. The group is hoping to one day have a permanent home court here in Rock Springs.

The Group has five players who will be heading to Star Valley next week for the Star Valley Round Robin Pickleball Tournament.

Those players include:

Travis Harper and Brady Hixon who will compete in Men’s Doubles, Teri Deakins and Rey Medina in Mixed Doubles, and Dave Hampton who will compete in Men’s Doubles with his partner Chris Nelson from Park City, Utah.

If you would like to play, and are between the ages of 0 to 100, they would love to have you. For more information about pickleball, or to get involved click here.