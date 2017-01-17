Pig Piney Game Warden Named 2016 Wildlife Officer of the Year

Big Piney Game Warden Adam Hymas was recently named as the 2016 Wildlife Officer of the Year. Hymas is well-known in western Wyoming for his relationships with sportsmen and sportswomen; knowledge and management of wildlife; and fair enforcement.

The Wildlife Officer of the Year Award is given annually in every state and Canadian province by the Shikar-Safari Club International. It honors an officer whose efforts during the year display outstanding performance and achievements.

“Adam consistently demonstrates his dedication to Wyoming’s wildlife resources, the public and his peers. He has an intimate knowledge of the wildlife and their associated management issues in his district,” said John Lund, wildlife supervisor for the Pinedale region.

Hymas is lauded among peers as an excellent role model of a traditional Wyoming game warden. He is well-versed in numerous high profile wildlife management issues such as wolf and grizzly bear management, brucellosis, elk feedgrounds, sage grouse management, oil and gas mitigation and managing critical mule deer winter ranges. Hymas also devotes time to provide conservation education opportunities for youth in his community and instructs several hunter safety classes every year.

“As an avid sportsman, Adam excels at understanding the public’s perspective when making wildlife management and law enforcement decisions and is well known for his fair yet firm law enforcement style. His work ethic and dedication to the wildlife resource and public is admired and he is very well respected by coworkers, other agencies and the Sublette County community,” said Lund.

The Shikar-Safari Club International is an organization dedicated to preserving wildlife through sportsmanship and conservation. Hymas will be presented his award and publicly recognized at the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission meeting in March.