Pinedale Anticline Project Office Proposes Snow Removal Equipment Upgrade

(Pinedale, Wyo.) –The Pinedale Anticline Project Office (PAPO) proposes to upgrade snow removal equipment in Sublette County to meet higher emission standards and is seeking public comment regarding this proposal.

The proposal would upgrade one 2001 diesel vehicle to a newer model that will reduce ozone emissions as well as other pollutants. The cost of the new equipment is estimated to be $180,000. Funding from the PAPO Mitigation Fund will represent up to $135,000 (75%) of the total project cost with Diesel Emissions Reduction Act funds providing at least $45,000 (25%).

Comments on this proposal will be accepted until June 1, 2017. Please submit comments to the PAPO team at kroadife@blm.gov or P.O. Box 768, Pinedale WY 82941. Please note PAPO Ozone Reduction Proposal in the subject line of emails.

The PAPO board consists of senior managers from the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality Air Quality Division, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, the Wyoming Department of Agriculture and the BLM. The PAPO team is comprised of an interdisciplinary interagency group of specialists that work for those agencies.

For more information, please contact Kellie Roadifer at 307-367-5309 or kroadife@blm.gov.

Additional information on the PAPO is available at www.wy.blm.gov/jio-papo/.