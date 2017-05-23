Pinedale Anticline Project Office Seeks Ideas to Reduce Emissions in Upper Green River Basin

(Pinedale, Wyo.) – The Pinedale Anticline Project Office has $250,000 in its mitigation fund and is asking the local community and industry for potential projects to reduce emissions in the Upper Green River Basin.

Project ideas should address how to reduce or mitigate Nitrogen Oxides and/or Volatile Organic Compound emissions during the winter ozone season, which typically falls between January and March, and that are not already the responsibility of industry to carry out.

Project submissions to the PAPO Team will be accepted until June 6, 2017. Please submit concepts to the PAPO Team at kroadife@blm.gov or P.O. Box 768, Pinedale WY 82941. Please note PAPO Ozone Reduction Concept in the subject line of emails.

The PAPO was created by the Pinedale Anticline Oil and Gas Project Record of Decision to provide overall management of on-site monitoring and off-site mitigation activities. The PAPO obtains, collects, stores and distributes monitoring information to support the adaptive management process and analyzes mitigation projects primarily focusing on mule deer, pronghorn and Greater Sage-grouse.

The PAPO board consists of senior managers from the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality Air Quality Division, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, the Wyoming Department of Agriculture and the BLM. The PAPO team is comprised of an interdisciplinary interagency group of specialists that work for those agencies.

For more information, please contact Kellie Roadifer at 307-367-5309 or kroadife@blm.gov.

Additional information on the JIO/PAPO is available at www.wy.blm.gov/jio-papo/.