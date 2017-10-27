Pinedale Anticline Project Office Sets Deadline For 2018 Project Applications

PINEDALE, Wyo. – The Pinedale Anticline Project Office is soliciting project applications for potential 2018 funding. Project application information and materials can be found on the JIO/PAPO website at https://www.wy.blm.gov/jio-papo/whatsgoingon.htm.

Project applicants are required to use the 2018 PAPO application. Applicants should refer to the 2018 Project Ranking Score Sheet to provide information on PAPO strategic plan goals and priorities. Submitted projects should relate to PAPO’s strategic plan goals and priorities, as discussed in project application materials found at the website.

The deadline for 2018 PAPO project applications is February 1, 2018 by 4:30 p.m. for all applicants.

These PAPO projects support the administration’s priority of shared conservation and stewardship by improving wildlife habitat, increasing livestock forage and distribution, and strengthening America’s energy independence.

The PAPO Board of Directors will make project funding decisions at the May 2018 Board meeting in Pinedale. This meeting will be advertised in April 2018.

PAPO project applications must be submitted electronically. To submit your application, for further information, or if you are unable to submit your application electronically, please contact Kellie Roadifer, JIO/PAPO Coordinator, at: kroadife@blm.gov or by phone at (307) 367-5309.