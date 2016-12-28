Pinedale Anticline Project Office Sets Project Application Deadline

The Pinedale Anticline Project Office will accept applications for potential 2017 funding until February 1, 2017. This is a change from previous years that will allow applicants more time to submit a project for potential funding.

The project application ranking score sheet has been revised to increase the number of submitted projects that specifically benefit mule deer and/or sage-grouse, with preference given to projects that are located within the Pinedale Anticline Project Area. Air quality projects will also be considered. Potential applicants are encouraged to visit www.wy.blm.gov/jio-papo/index.htm for more information about the PAPO.

All submitted applications will be reviewed by PAPO staff. Final decisions on funding 2017 projects will likely be made by the PAPO Board of Directors at the May 2017 board meeting in Pinedale, Wyo. There is no guarantee that any submitted application will be funded.

The 2017 application, score sheet and guidelines are available at https://www.wy.blm.gov/jio-papo/whatsgoingon.htm. All project applications and any supporting documents must be submitted by email to kroadife@blm.gov by 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 to be considered for 2017 funding. Receipt of submitted applications will be acknowledged.

For more information, please contact Kellie Roadifer at 307-367-5309.