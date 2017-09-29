This Place Matters Community Workshops Scheduled October 3-4

Have you ever wanted to know more about Green River’s Carnegie Library, or how the history and heritage of the Wyoming transportation corridors?

Well the Sweetwater County History Museum along with Western Wyoming Community College Historical Society and Downtown Rock Springs are providing you that opportunity.

The Alliance for Historic Wyoming is organizing a This Place Matters community workshop in both Rock Springs and Green River. The focus of this workshop is on the two main preservation topics specific to Sweetwater County, The Railroad and Transportation Heritage Across Southern Wyoming and the Future of Green River’s Historic Carnegie Library.

The first workshop will be held on October 3rd at 6 p.m. in Green River at the Sweetwater County Library located at 300 N 1st E Street. The workshop will discuss the history of carnegie libraries across the state and discuss the future of the Green River Carnegie Library.

Workshop number two, Tracks Across Wyoming-Preserving Historic Transportation Corridors will take place on October 4th at 7 p.m. at the Rock Springs Main Street Office located at 603 South Main Street in Rock Springs. This workshop will celebrate the official merger of Tracks Across Wyoming and the Alliance of Historic Wyoming.

Both workshops are free and open to the public.