Rocky Mountain Power will have a planned power outage on Aspen Mountain to repair two rotted power poles. The power outage is scheduled for 9 am to 2 pm on Tuesday, October 30th. The outage is expected to impact 30 customers.
During the outage Wyoradio’s 96.5 KQSW, 99.7 JACK-FM and KMRZ 106.7 will be down. Listeners can still stream each station online during the outage at 96kqsw.com, 99ksit.com or at 106kmrz.com.
Be the first to comment on "Planned Power Outage On Aspen Mountain Scheduled For Tuesday"