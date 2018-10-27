Planned Power Outage On Aspen Mountain Scheduled For Tuesday

Rocky Mountain Power will have a planned power outage on Aspen Mountain to repair two rotted power poles. The power outage is scheduled for 9 am to 2 pm on Tuesday, October 30th. The outage is expected to impact 30 customers.

Advertisement

During the outage Wyoradio’s 96.5 KQSW, 99.7 JACK-FM and KMRZ 106.7 will be down. Listeners can still stream each station online during the outage at 96kqsw.com, 99ksit.com or at 106kmrz.com.

Advertisement