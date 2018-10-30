Planned Power Outage On Aspen Mountain Today

Rocky Mountain Power will have a planned power outage on Aspen Mountain to repair two rotted power poles. The power outage is scheduled for today from 9 am to 2 pm. The outage is expected to impact 30 customers.
During the outage Wyoradio’s KMRZ 106.7 will be down. 96.5 KQSW and 99.7 JACK-FM will still be on-air, but will be running on low power auxiliary transmitters. Listeners can still stream each station online during the outage at 96kqsw.com, 99ksit.com or at 106kmrz.com.
