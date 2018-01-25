Point in Time Count To Survey Unsheltered Community

The Sweetwater County Family Resource Center is coordinating a survey of the local unsheltered community.

On Friday, January 26th from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., those who are living in a vehicle, on the streets, or somewhere without electricity or running water are asked to stop by the Rock Springs Housing Authority office for the survey. The Housing Authority office is located at 233 C Street. People may call the office for the survey at 362-6549.

The office will provide goodie bags with cookies, and punch will be available.

The “Point in Time Count” is a yearly survey of the unsheltered community. This survey helps to bring funding and support to the area.

For more information, contact Kathy Tacke at the Sweetwater Family Resource Center by calling 362-6549. The Family Resource Center is located within the Rock Springs Housing Authority building.