Poke Coaches Bohl, Edwards and Legerski To Appear In Rock Springs Next Tuesday

The local Cowboy Joe Club will be having a Wyoming Athletics Reception on Tuesday, April 25th at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs. The reception is open to the public with no admission charged.

The event will feature appearances from three of Wyoming’s head coaches. Scheduled to appear at the fund raiser are Cowboy head football coach Craig Bohl, head men’s basketball coach Allen Edwards and head women’s basketball coach, and Sweetwater County native, Joe Legerski.

The event marks the wrap-up of the local chapter of the Cowboy Joe Club Membership and Fund Raising Blitz.

The reception will get underway at 6:30 pm and is sponsored locally by Infinity Power and Controls.