Poke Football Looking For Home Win Today Against San Jose State

Laramie, WY – Fresh off their “Border War” win at Colorado State last Friday night, the Wyoming Cowboys are back home today hosting the San Jose State Spartans. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM beginning at 12 noon. The game will also be streamed at 99KSIT.com with the pregame show at 11:00 a.m.

Advertisement

Like Wyoming (1-4 MWC, 3-6 overall), San Jose State (1-3, 1-7) is coming off a victory, a 50-37 home win over UNLV (0-4, 2-6) Saturday.

oay’s game marks the 11th time meeting for the two teams. Wyoming leads the overall series by a 6-4 margin. The two teams have split the four previous meetings in Laramie at 2-2. In games played in San Jose, Wyoming holds a 4-2 advantage.

Advertisement

The last five meetings between the two schools have all come as conference opponents. Wyoming and San Jose State were both members of the Western Athletic Conference in 1996 and ’97. In 2013, San Jose State joined the Mountain West Conference, and the 2013, ’14 and ’17 meetings were as Mountain West opponents.

Wyoming will have their second bye week next Saturday before hosting Air Force on November 17th and wrapping up the season at New Mexico November 24th.