Poke Wrestlers Fall To 20th Rated South Dakota State

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Jan. 13, 2017) The University of Wyoming wrestling team (1-5, 1-1 Big 12) fell to No. 20 South Dakota State, 33-11 on Friday evening inside the UniWyo Sports Complex. The Pokes picked up bonus-point victories from junior Bryce Meredith and senior Drew Templeman, as well as a decision from junior Archie Colgan against the Jackrabbits (7-2, 3-0 Big 12).

Following five-straight Jackrabbit wins, Templeman notched UW’s first triumph of the dual with a 12-0 major decision over Ben Gillette.

Meredith’s fast start helped him to a 6-2 advantage after the first. He recorded three takedowns in the opening period before claiming one more in the second and then another in the final period. In the match, the Cheyenne native had an impressive 3:58 riding time when the clock hit zero. Meredith earned his 15th bonus-point win of the season with a 13-4 major over Isaac Andrade.

Colgan’s 10-5 decision over Peterson was the third and final win for UW on Friday night.

The Pokes will be back in action on Sunday afternoon. UW will host Oregon State at 1:00 pm in the UniWyo Sports Complex.

Match-By-Match

174: David Kocer tech fall Chaz Polson, 23-3

184: Martin Mueller fall over PKyle Pope (6:56)

197: Nate Rotert fall over SNate Shaw (1:47)

285: Alex Macki decision over Brandon Tribble, 5-3

125: Drew Templeman major decision over Ben Gillette, 12-0

133: Seth Gross fall over Ronnie Stevens (2:14)

141: Bryce Meredith major decision over Isaac Andrade, 13-4

149: Alex Kocer major decision over Cole Mendenhall, 12-2

157: Archie Colgan decision over Logan Peterson, 10-5

165: Luke Zilverberg decision over Branson Ashworth in SV2, 8-6