Poke Wrestlers Get Home Win Over Oregon State

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Jan. 15, 2017) – On the strength of five bonus point victories, the University of Wyoming wrestling team earned a 32-14 triumph over Oregon State on Sunday afternoon in the UniWyo Sports Complex.

“The start that we had this afternoon was what we were looking for,” UW head coach Mark Branch said. “It was great to see the way we started and that put Oregon State in a hole, which then makes it easier for our next guy up in the dual. We had a different attitude today and with that we looked like a different team. It wasn’t our usual lineup but we wanted to throw a couple different guys out there to see what they could do. I was pleased with the effort and I hope it can continue.”

Junior Archie Colgan, ranked No. 17 at 157, got Wyoming off to a fast start with a 16-1 tech fall over Abraham Rodriguez. Colgan used two takedowns as well as two four point near falls to get the comfortable win. The tech was Colgan’s fifth bonus-point victory of the season.

Redshirt sophomore Branson Ashworth made quick work of Rodney Williams in the second bout of the dual. Ashworth, the 15th ranked wrestler at 165, pinned Williams 1:37 into the match for his fifth fall of the season. Junior Kyle Pope then used momentum for a 17-2 tech fall of Weston Dobler. Pope recorded four total takedowns in the dominant win. The bonus-point win gave UW a 16-0 lead after three matches and was his team leading seventh tech fall this season.

Lucas Lovvorn saw his first dual action of the year. The redshirt freshman followed suit for the Pokes and earned a 7-2 decision over Bob Coleman. Lovvorn quickly recorded a first period takedown and never looked back. Additionally, he added another takedown in the third to strengthen his lead.

After two-consecutive Beaver wins, senior Drew Templeman added a major decision over Kegan Calkins for the Brown and Gold. Templeman never fell behind in the match and used a takedown and four point near fall in the opening period before adding two more takedowns to seal the victory.

The 141 match which featured junior Bryce Meredith, the eighth-ranked wrestler, was a stalemate through the first period and much of the second. Meredith scored a reversal and added a riding time point for the 3-0 decision over Jack Hathaway.

Redshirt freshman Ben Hornickle closed out the dual for UW. Hornickle sent the crowd to its feet with a first period pin (1:12) over Bryce Parson to cap off the 32-14 victory. It was the first dual action for Hornickle and also the fifth pin of the season.

UW will be back in action on Friday at Cal Poly. The dual is set to begin at 8 p.m. MT.

Match-By-Match Results

157: Archie Colgan tech fall over Abraham Rodriguez (3:52), 16-1

165: Branson Ashworth fall over Rodney Williams (1:37)

174: Kyle Pope tech fall over Weston Dobler (4:21), 17-2

184: Lucas Lovvorn wins by decision over Bob Coleman, 7-2

197: Corey Griego wins by decision over Luke Paine, 8-1

285: Cody Crawford fall over Brandon Tribble (3:46)

125: Drew Templeman wins by major decision over Kegan Calkins, 12-0

133: Joey Palmer tech fall over Gunnar Woodburn, 24-9

141: Bryce Meredith wins by decision over Jack Hathaway, 3-0

149: Ben Hornickle fall over Bryce Parson (1:12)