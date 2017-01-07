Poke Wrestlers Go 0-3 In Friday’s American DC Duals

The Wyoming Cowboy wrestling team spent Friday in the nation’s capital at the American Duals hosted by American University. The Pokes would wrestle in three duals against American University, North Carolina and Army West Point.

In the opening dual, the Pokes lost 19-14 to American University. Wyoming’s winners were Bryce Meredith won at 141, Archie Colgan at 157, Branson Ashworth at 165, and Kyle Pope at 174.

In their second dual of the day, The Pokes lost to 19th rated North Carolina 25-7. Wyoming’s Drew Templeton at 125, and Branson Ashworth at 165 were the only two Cowboys to win matches.

Wyoming faced Army in their final dual and once again came up short, losing 18-12. Drew Templeton at 125, Bryce Meredith at 141, Cole Mendenhall at 147, and Branson Ashworth at 165 recorded wins.

The Cowboys return home next Friday to host South Dakota State.