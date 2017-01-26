Latest

Pokes Even Their MWC Record With Nail Bitter Win Over UNLV

January 26, 2017

The Wyoming Cowboys built up an 18-point halftime lead and then had to hold on for a 66-65 win over UNLV at the AA in Laramie last night.  Justin James, who scored 14 points in the game, hit a shot with one minute remaining to give the Pokes their margin of victory.   Hayden Dalton and Louis Adams led Wyoming in scoring with 15 points each.

The win puts the Cowboys at 4-4 in MWC play and 14-7 overall.  UNLV falls to 3-5 ad 10-11.  The Cowboys will stay at home when they host Boise State on Saturday.  The Broncos (5-3, 12-7) lost to Nevada (6-2, 17-4) 76-57 last night.

