Pokes Finish Third at Cowboy Classic, Two Top-Five Finishes

CHANDLER, Ariz. (April 10, 2018) – Wyoming men’s golf claimed third place at the Cowboy Classic with a final-round score of 280 (-8) on the Cattail Course at Whirlwind Golf Club Tuesday afternoon. The Cowboys finished with a team total of 847 (-17). Senior Arron Lickteig and junior John Murdock tied for third with totals of 209 (-7).

Wyoming wrapped up its final home event of the season with the lowest team score of the day, two strokes better than UC Davis and tournament champions UTSA. Murdock and senior Quintin Pope led the way on the final 18 holes, each carding a round of 69 (-3). Pope climbed 28 spots to tie for 40th. Murdock played his cleanest round of the tournament with three birdies and no bogeys.

Lickteig also played nearly mistake-free golf, with just one bogey to go along with three birdies for a round of 70 (-2). His tie for third is Lickteig’s highest finish of the 2017-18 season. He was also one of four competitors to play the par-three holes at three-under for the tournament.

Senior Drew McCullough tallied Wyoming’s fourth score with an even-par round of 72. He finished +2 overall and tied for 34th. Sophomore Dan Starzinski carded a 79 (+7), to tie for 56th overall at +6.

Senior Glenn Workman, playing as an individual, jumped up the leaderboard on the final day with a round of 68 (-4) to tie for sixth. The mark tied for the second-lowest individual score of the day and left Workmann at -6 overall. Freshman Carl Underwood finished 86th as an individual but finished strong with a final round 72 (E).

“First and foremost, I’m very appreciative of Whirlwind for being a great host and a great partner,” UW head coach Joe Jensen said. “We had the low round of the day so that was a solid finish. We certainly played hard and tried to catch up, but gave up a little too much in the second round. But I’m proud of the guys and how hard they played.”

UTSA charged into the team lead early Tuesday and would not relinquish its position, finishing with a total of 842 (-22) to claim the title by four strokes. Sam Houston State placed second at 846 (-18), with Wyoming a stroke behind at 847 (-17).

The individual title featured a dramatic finish, with UTSA’s Sean Meehan notching a birdie on his final hole to secure the championship by a single stroke. He finished the day with a 68 (-4) and the tournament with a 205 (-11).

The Cowboys will be back in action this weekend at the Arizona State Thunderbird Invitational. The field will play 54 holes on April 14-15 in Tempe, Ariz.