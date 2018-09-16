Pokes Get Touchdown With 17-Seconds To Play To Pull Out Win

Laramie, WY – Two great defensive stands followed by a dramatic 80 yard offensive drive to score the game-winning touchdown fueled the Wyoming Cowboys’ 17-14 home win over the Wofford Terriers on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.

The win improves to Cowboys to 2-2 as they wrap up their non-conference schedule. It was the first loss of the season for Wofford (2-1).

The game winning touchdown started on Wyomings own 20 yard line and 1:59 seconds to go in the game. Cowboy redshirt freshman quarterback Tyler Vander Waal would complete six of 13 passes for 79 yards and connected with five different receivers during the final drive which would end with a completed crossing route pass to Raghib Ismail Jr. who fought his way into the end zone to give the Cowboys the lead with 17-second remaining. Senior place-kicker Cooper Rothe tacked on the extra point to make the score 17-14.

On the ensuing possession, Wofford quarterback Joe Newman would throw a second down pass that was intercepted by Wyoming’s Chavez Pownell Jr. to seal the victory. It was the first interception of Pownell’s career.

Vander Waal ended the day completing 25 of 42 passes (59.5 percent) for 224 yards. He threw the first two touchdown passes of his career — the game winner to Ismail and a six-yarder in the second quarter to Tyree Mayfield. Xazavian Valladay would led the Cowboys in rushing with 57 yards on 15 carries and added three receptions for 23 yards.

Austin Conway led the way for the Cowboy receivers, catching a career-tying high 11 passes for 89 yards. James Price tied a career high with four receptions for 43 yards, and had one rushing attempt for 15 yards.

The Cowboy defense was led by senior strong safety Andrew Wingard, who recorded his second consecutive 12-tackle game this season. Wingard also intercepted his first pass of the season and ninth of his career in the third quarter. Senior linebacker Adam Pilapil had nine tackles and junior middle linebacker Logan Wilson added seven tackles.

The Cowboys have a bye week this week before opening Mountain West Conference play on Saturday, September 29th when they will host Boise State who lost at Oklahoma State yesterday 44-21.