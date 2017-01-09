Pokes Jason McManamen Selected For National Student/Athlete Award

From the University of Wyoming Athletic Department:

Senior guard Jason McManamen has been named a candidate for the Senior Class Award. Sixty NCAA men’s and women’s basketball student-athletes who excel both on and off the court were selected as candidates for the 2016-17 Senior CLASS Award in collegiate basketball. To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.

A native of Torrington, Wyo., McManamen joins Utah State forward Jalen Moore as the only Mountain West Conference men’s basketball players named to the list of candidates.

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.

Among the 60 candidates, all are in excellent academic standing with 10 having grade-point averages of 3.5 or higher. Five of this year’s candidates were 2015-16 CoSIDA Capital One Academic All-Americans, and 20 returned to the court this season after receiving All- America honors for their performances a year ago. Each of the candidates also volunteers his or her time with charitable organizations and causes while upholding a reputation for positive character on campus and in the community.

Each of the 30 candidate classes will be narrowed to fields of 10 finalists in February, and those 10 names will be placed on the official ballot. Ballots will be distributed through a nationwide voting system to media, coaches and fans, who will select one male candidate and one female candidate who best exemplifies excellence in the four Cs of community, classroom, character and competition.

The Senior CLASS Award winners will be announced during the 2017 NCAA Men’s Final Four and NCAA Women’s Final Four this spring. For more information on each of the candidates, visit seniorCLASSaward.com