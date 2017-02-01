Pokes Suffer Another Road Loss At San Diego State

The Wyoming Cowboys were looking to stop an eight year losing streak at San Diego State last night. It did not happen as the Pokes dropped a 77-68 decision to the Aztecs. Wyoming continued with their cold shooting last night hitting only 36% of their field goals. But the difference in the margin of victory was the free throw line were San Diego State went 28 of 39 to the Pokes 16 of 24.

The loss drops the Cowboys to 4-6 in the Mountain Est Conference (14-9 overall) while San Diego State improves to 4-5 in the MWC and 12-9 overall.

Justin James led Wyoming with 20 points before fouling out. Alan Herndon added 14 points. Cowboys stay on the road for a Saturday game at Air Force.