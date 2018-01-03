Pokes Take On Mountain West Favorite Nevada Tonight

Laramie, WY – The Wyoming Cowboys hit the road in Mountain West play for the first time this season heading to preseason favorite Nevada on Wednesday for an 8:30 p.m. Will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM or streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 8:00 p.m.

The Cowboys (1-0, 10-4) are coming off their tenth win of the season last Wednesday defeating San Diego State by a score of 82-69 in the Arena-Auditorium. Nevada (2-0, 13-3) defeated New Mexico 77-74 in their last outing.

The Wolf Pack feature one of the most dynamic offenses in the Mountain West. Nevada averages 81.6 points per game on the season and is outscoring opponents by nearly 13 points per game. A solid shooting team, the Wolf Pack are shooting 48 percent from the field and 42 percent from behind the arc.

Wednesday’s game marks the 19th meeting between the two schools in a series that dates back to 1938. Wyoming holds a 13-5 record all-time against Nevada and has gone 5-2 in Reno. Nevada has won the last three games in the series.