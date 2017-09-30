Pokes Take On Texas State Today At The “War”

This afternoon at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, the Wyoming Cowboys (2-2) will host their final non-conference game of the 2017 season against the Texas State Bobcats (1-3).

Today’s game will kickoff at 2:00 pm. Besides football, today’s game will feature a number of special events, including Band Day, which is expected to bring over 1,000 high school students to campus from 22 schools. It will also be Boys & Girls Club Day, Celebrate Energy Day and Family Weekend at Wyoming.

The Cowboys and Bobcats have played only two previous games against one another prior to this season, one in Laramie in 2011 and one in San Marcos, Texas in 2013. The home team has won each of the previous two meetings.

Texas State is a member of the Sun Belt Conference. Their victory came over Houston Baptist, 20-11, in the first game of the season. Since that game, they have lost to Colorado 37-3, Appalachian State 20-13 and University of Texas-San Antonio 44-14.

The Wyoming Cowboys enter today’s game fresh off their first Mountain West Conference game, a 28-21 overtime win over Hawai’i. That game was a breakout game for Wyoming’s true freshman running back Trey Woods who ran for 135 yards on 15 carries and scored his first touchdown as a Cowboy. He averaged 9.0 yards per carry versus Hawai’i, had a 34-yard TD run and a 59-yard run to set up another Cowboy touchdown.

Today’s Wyoming/Texas State game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM beginning at 1:00 pm with kickoff at 2:00 pm. The game will also be streamed at 99KSIT.com.