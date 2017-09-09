Pokes Tied For Second After 18 Holes, Murdock Tied For Lead

The first round of the 2017-18 University of Wyoming men’s golf season happened to be the best of John Murdock’s collegiate career thus far as the Laramie, Wyo., native clubbed a sparkling 67 (-5) to vault into a tie atop the individual leaderboard after day one of the Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational. With solid rounds from senior trio Drew McCullough, Arron Lickteig and Glenn Workman, the Cowboys totaled a first-day score of 284 (-4) and are currently tied with Colorado for second place in the 19-team field, just two shots off the lead.

“For John (Murdock), it’s a good start,” said UW head coach Joe Jensen on Friday afternoon. “He is gaining some confidence. He’s working hard and he had his emotions in check, and I give him credit for that. That’s what happens when you play with some confidence. Things just slow down for you a little bit. They really all played solid. We’re working hard and doing all the little things. The trick is to hit reset and go get it tomorrow.”

Murdock carded six birdies en route to the lowest round of his UW career and a share of the individual lead. After posting his only bogey of the round on the eighth hole, he responded with a birdie on No. 9 and added two more birdies on the back nine for a five-under 67. Utah State’s Andy Hess, Northern Colorado’s Andrew Romano and Colorado’s Yannik Paul each share the lead with Murdock after day one.

Joining Murdock in the top 10 is McCullough, who recorded five birdies of his own on his way to an opening round 70 (-2) and a share of seventh place. After starting the round with a bogey, McCullough responded with a birdie on No. 2 and added birdies on holes No. 5 and 9 to enter the back nine at two-under par. McCullough added birdies on either side of a two-bogey stretch on the back nine to stay at two-under entering the second day of competition at the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Eisenhower Blue Course.

Seniors Lickteig and Workman carded solid scores of 73 (+1) and 74 (+2) on Friday, with Workman contributing the Cowboys’ lone eagle on the 587-yard ninth hole. Fellow senior Quintin Pope posted an opening-round 77 (+5) to round out the Cowboy lineup. Playing as individuals, freshman Carl Underwood carded a 75 (+3) in the first round of his collegiate career while sophomore Dan Starzinski recorded a score of 78 (+6) in the opening round of competition.

A team score of 282 (-6) puts Colorado State in the lead after the first round, with Wyoming and Colorado each in striking distance just two strokes back. UTEP (285, -3) and UNLV (286, -2) round out the top five teams after the first day. Lickteig will be the first Cowboy to tee off on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. MT, with the rest of the Cowboy lineup following in 10-minute increments. Fans can follow along with the Cowboys at the link above and by following @wyo_golf on Twitter.