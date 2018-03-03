Pokes Travel To Boise State With Hopes Of A First Round MWC Tourney Bye

The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team will wrap up their regualr season today when they travel to Boise, Idaho to take on the Broncos of Boise State. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.& JACK-FM or streamed at 99KSIT.com.

The stakes are high for Wyoming. With a win or a San Diego State loss, the Pokes would earn the final bye in the Mountain West Tournament next week. Wyoming is tied for fifth in the MW with SDSU at 10-7 in the conference.

The Pokes defeated Boise State by a score of 79-78 in overtime on January 6th after erasing a 16-point second half deficit.

The Cowboys enter today’s game at 19-11 overall and 10-7 in the MWC and have won their last two games. and are winners of two-straight after defeating Air Force by a score of 66-54 on Wednesday. The Broncos are 22-7 overall and 12-5 in the Mountain West and have locked down the second seed for the MW Tournament.

Wyoming leads the all-time series 14-12 in a series that dates back to 1979. The Pokes are 4-7 all-time against the Broncos in Boise.