Pokes Win MWC Opener Over Air Force

The Wyoming Cowboys opened up their Mountain West Conference play last night with a 84-72 home win over Air Force. The 11-3 Pokes lead 41-26 at halftime. Once again, it was a total team effort as Hayden Dalton

scored 15 points and Justin James had 14 points in leading the Cowboy bench. Starter Alan Herndon also scored 15 points in a very balanced Poke attack.

Up next, the Cowboys will hit the road to take on UNLV, who lost last night at Colorado State 91-77. Game time is 1:00 pm on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK. Pre-game at 12:30 pm. Streamed at 1360.KRKK.com.