Pokes Win MWC Opener Over Air Force

December 29, 2016

The Wyoming Cowboys opened up their Mountain West Conference play last night with a 84-72 home win over Air Force.  The 11-3 Pokes lead 41-26 at halftime.  Once again, it was a total team effort as Hayden Dalton

scored 15 points and Justin James had 14 points in leading the Cowboy bench.  Starter Alan Herndon also scored 15 points in a very balanced Poke attack.

Up next, the Cowboys will hit the road to take on UNLV, who lost last night at Colorado State 91-77.  Game time is 1:00 pm on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK.  Pre-game at 12:30 pm.  Streamed at 1360.KRKK.com.

