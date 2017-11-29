Latest

The Polar Express At Broadway Theater Friday and Saturday

November 29, 2017

Special showings of the movie “The Polar Express” will be held at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs on Friday and Saturday.

The movie will be played at 6 p.m. on Friday and at 2 p.m. on Saturday. The event is presented by Infinity Power and Controls and WyoRadio.

Children and adults are invited on the magical journey, and all children will receive a gift bag. Pajamas are encouraged during the showings. A special visitor will also stop by the Broadway Theater.

Children under 8 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets are $5 each and available at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce and the Rock Springs Main Street/URA Office.

