Pole Creek Fire Continues to Burn Near Kemmerer

Cooler temperatures yesterday kept fire activity at the Pole Creek Fire to a minimum. This allowed firefighters to work closer to the difficult terrain of the southeast fire perimeter.

Crews continued to clear access roads of fire debris on the northern side of the fire while assessing the fire perimeter.

As of this morning, the fire was 3,114 acres in size with 55% containment. There are currently 137 personnel working this incident including three crews, two helicopters, and six engines.

Fire managers say predicted higher temperatures and lower humidity through the weekend may increase fire activity. Incident managers continue adjusting resources to match the current fire conditions.

Today, firefighters will continue to assess and mitigate potential fire spread. Crews will patrol completed line on the south side of the fire. Firefighters will remove hazard trees on affected forest roads to provide greater access to active areas of the fire and improve safety. Firefighter safety remains the top priority while minimizing impacts to private property, grazing, timber, and important habitat. The Type 3 Incident Management Team will also respond to any new fires in the area.

With the Labor Day weekend, fire managers expect an increase in recreation traffic in the area around the fire. Forest visitors are reminded to remain alert to both firefighters and engines working in the area.

The Bridger-Teton National Forest reminds users to attend their campfires at all times and put them out cold. Grasses and other vegetation are critically dry in Lincoln County and much of southwestern Wyoming. Extreme caution is urged when starting and putting out a campfire on public or private lands.

There is a Forest Area, Road and Trail Closure in place for the Pole Creek Fire. This closure is for public and firefighter safety. Those spending time near the fire area are advised to stay alert to changing conditions.

To see the current Closure Area and Map go to the Bridger-Teton National Forest Website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/btnf or www.inciweb.gov

Hunters are advised that portions of bear, antelope, deer, elk, and moose hunt areas in the southeast Kemmerer Ranger District fall within the Bridger-Teton National Forest area closure.

The fire was originally discovered on August 4, 2017 about 25 miles northwest of Kemmerer and 28 miles southeast of Afton.

For more information please visit https://wgfd.wyo.gov or call (307) 875-3223.