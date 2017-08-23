Weather Contributes To Fire Behavior At Pole Creek Fire

Warm weather and increased winds yesterday created more active fire behavior at the Pole Creek Fire near Kemmerer. Fire officials say this fire behavior will continue, and smoke will become more visible to the public as a result.

The fire is 2,890 acres in size with 40 percent containment. The blaze was originally reported on August 4th about 25 miles northwest of Kemmerer and has been determined as human caused.

There are currently 277 personnel working this incident including seven crews, one Type I Helicopter, two Type II Helicopters, and 11 engines.

Aerial resources have been increased to aid the crews working on the ground. This includes helicopters hauling buckets of water, and planes carrying fire retardant to drop along the fire edge. In conjunction with air support, crews will keep using direct and indirect tactics to help contain the fire perimeter.

In areas that have been impacted by firefighting efforts, rehabilitation efforts will continue. This includes repairing dozer lines and roads, as well as adding water bars to aid in future runoff in the area.

As many resources on the fire approach their 14-day working period limit, they will begin the process of checking out and heading home for days off to prepare for their next assignment. Personnel will be brought in to replace them as necessary.

As a Reminder:

Stage 1 fire restrictions went into effect on August 15, 2017 for the Bridger-Teton National Forest, Grand Teton National Park, Bureau of Land Management High Desert District, and National Elk Refuge. For more information please visit: https://gacc.nifc.gov/gbcc/dispatch/wy-tdc/index.php Although a closure is still in place, there has been a reductionin the Forest Area, Road and Trail Closure. To see the current Closure Area and Map go to the Bridger-Teton National Forest Website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/btnf or inciweb.gov Local hunters are advised that archery bear hunt area 11, in the southeast Kemmerer Ranger District, is impacted by the Bridger-Teton National Forest area closure. For more information please visit https://wgfd.wyo.govor call (307) 875-3223.