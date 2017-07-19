Police Continue To Seek Information On Arthur Park Vandalisms

The Rock Springs Police Department continues to seek information on a series of vandalisms at Arthur Park.

The RSPD has asked for the help of Sweetwater Citizen Crime Stoppers in gaining information on vandalisms that caused over $10,000 worth of damage.

The park located at 1800 Arthur Avenue was vandalized on four different dates: May 8, May 23, June 8, and June 14.

During those incidents, vandals damaged the lock on men’s bathroom door, automatic toilet flush sensor, a Plexiglas window, two metal sinks, a urinal and two wall mounted toilets.

Officers have determined the total amount of damage to be approximately $10,700.

The investigation is ongoing and officers are unsure if someone is committing the vandalism alone or if multiple people are involved.

If anyone has any information, they are advised to contact Detective Garrettson with the Rock Springs Police Department Detective Division at 307-352-1588 extension 525. People may choose to remain anonymous.