Police Investigating Theft At Santa Fe Restaurant

The Rock Springs Police Department is investigating a theft which occurred at the Santa Fe Restaurant yesterday.

Officers were dispatched to Santa Fe Restaurant, located at 1635 Elk Street, at about 7:30 p.m. yesterday for the report of a theft. It was found that a man entered the restaurant and asked an employee to exchange some money. When they employee opened the cash drawer, the man allegedly took an undisclosed amount of cash and left on foot. The suspect was not located, but video footage was obtained.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or this case is asked to contact Officer Jason Wright at 307-352-1575.