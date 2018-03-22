Police Recover Stolen Guns, Two Juveniles Arrested

Two juveniles were arrested late Tuesday for allegedly burglarizing vehicles.

At about 11:49 p.m. on Tuesday, an alert RSPD Street Crimes Detective observed two suspicious people near the intersection of Smith’s Grocery Store on Dewar Drive. The subjects were found to be local boys.

The investigation revealed that one of the boys was in possession of a semi-automatic 9 mm handgun which was later determined to be stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the area. During questioning, the boy stated that along with the firearm he had also stolen a small amount of cash from the vehicle. A second vehicle was also entered, and a small amount of cash was taken along with a backpack.

During the follow-up investigation, Street Crimes Detectives developed additional information about a second stolen handgun. Detectives were able to recover the .357 revolver at a residence in Rock Springs. It was determined that this handgun had been taken from an unlocked vehicle approximately three weeks before.

The two suspects were arrested and charged with Aggravated Burglary, Burglary, Conspiracy to Commit Burglary, and Possession of Stolen Property.

The Rock Springs Police Department is reminding all citizens to remove all valuable from their vehicles and keep their vehicle doors locked.

The Rock Springs Police Department also reminds citizens that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.