Police Seek Information On Shoplifting

The Rock Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a shoplifting incident at Hibbett Sports.

According to the RSPD, the suspect entered Hibbett Sports at about 6 p.m. yesterday and allegedly shoplifted a pair of Jordan Shoes. Hibbett Sports is located inside White Mountain Mall on Foothill Boulevard.

The suspect is described as a white man in his early twenties with blonde hair and about six feet tall. He was wearing a blue hoodie with the word “Reckless” printed across the chest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Paul Schoenfeld at 307-352-1575.