Police Seek Information on Theft At Sapporo Japanese Steakhouse

November 17, 2017

The Rock Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects from a theft at the Sapporo Japanese Steakhouse restaurant.

According to information from the RSPD, at approximately 8:30 p.m. yesterday a couple left the restaurant without paying their bill.

Attached is a photo of the suspects, anyone with information about their identity or this case is asked to contact Officer Jared Brough at 307-352-1575.

