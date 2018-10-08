Political Forum Taking Place Thursday At WWCC

This Thursday, October 11th at 7 pm Western Wyoming Community College will be hosting a political forum.

The meeting will have party leaders and representatives from the Democratic and Republican parties. The leaders will be gathering to discuss issues facing Sweetwater County and Wyoming.

The forum will take place in Western room 1302. Voter registration will be available to the attendees. The event is being brought to attendees by the Sociology/Social Work, History and Political Science Departments.