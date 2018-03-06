Polson Earns At-Large Bid for NCAA Championships

INDIANAPOLIS (March 6, 2018) – Senior Chaz Polson earned an at-large selection for the 2018 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at the 184 pound weight class, the NCAA announced on Tuesday. It will mark his first trip to Nationals.

Polson joins teammates Montorie Bridges, Bryce Meredith, Sam Turner, Archie Colgan and Branson Ashworth, who automatically qualified at the Big 12 Championship this past weekend. The last time UW had six qualifiers was during the 2014-15 season. The national tournament is set to take place at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, March 15-17.

Polson will take a 32-11 overall record to Cleveland. The Highlands Ranch, Colo., native went 4-2 to finish in fifth place at Big 12s in Tulsa, Okla.

The at-large selections were made by the NCAA Division I Wrestling Committee using the following selection criteria: head-to-head competition, quality wins, results against common opponents, winning percentage, rating percentage index, coaches ranking and qualifying event placement.

Brackets and seeding for the Championships will be revealed live on NCAA.com on Wednesday at 4 p.m. MT.