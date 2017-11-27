Pony Express Christmas Card Ride December 9th

The Sweetwater County Pony Express will hold their 16th annual Christmas card ride on December 9th.

The cards will be carried by horseback from Green River to Rock Springs.

All cards must have the correct postage and be ready to mail. The cards will be placed in the Mochila after they have been stamped with the special Pony Express Stamp.

Businesses are asked to limit their cards to no more than 20.

Cards will be accepted at the Green River Post Office no later than Friday, December 8th at 5 p.m.