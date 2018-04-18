Position Battles Continue as Cowboys Enter Final Week of Spring Practice

Laramie, Wyo. (April 17, 2018) — The Wyoming Cowboys enter the final week of 2018 Spring Practice with a number of position battles still in play as the Pokes approach Saturday’s Spring Game.

After Tuesday’s 13th of 15 spring practices, head coach Craig Bohl provided a review of the Cowboys’ second major scrimmage held last Saturday, as well as reviewed some of those key position battles that continue into the final week of practice.

“There were some good things on Saturday,” said Bohl. “First of all, I thought we ran the ball well. We protected the quarterbacks well and both quarterbacks played well. We’ll make a final analysis after the Spring Game, but we’re encouraged about those things. I also thought we caught the ball well.

“We were really pleased with the offensive line. I thought we made some good strides there — not only with their assignments but also with their pad level. And I thought it was probably the best day for our two quarterbacks from their decision making and the competency.

“I think we’re deeper on the offensive line than we’ve ever been since I’ve been the head coach. We still have some younger guys who are playing, but I think we are also seeing some guys who are older, like Kaden Jackson (senior offensive guard), continue to do a good job of leading. That is going to be an important group for us to continue to see progress because if you’re going to run the football you better have a good offensive line.

“Defensively, there were certain guys (veteran players) who did not play. But what it’s done is given some guys like Alijah Halliburton (junior safety) more time on the field, and he’s done some really nice things. Tyler Hall (junior nickel back/linebacker) continues to make plays.

“We didn’t do anything in the kicking game, so we need to get some of that work in this week. That was limited somewhat due to the fact that we went inside last Saturday due to weather conditions.”

Bohl emphasized that this coming Saturday’s Spring Game will be played outside in War Memorial Stadium,“Come hell or high water,” said Bohl.