Positions and Salaries Released For Entities Funded By County

The salaries for entities funded by Sweetwater County were recently released to the public.

The Board of County Commissioners voted yesterday to file the positions and salaries of outside entities funded by the County.

Per state statute, any non-profit corporation which receives at least 25% of its total budget from county funds, state funds, or a combination of both must submit a list of all full-time positions and their wages and salaries. The entities are not required to submit the names of those employed.

A full list of positions and salaries may be viewed in the pdf below.

The Commissioners also set the salaries for elected officials for the next four years. Click here to learn more about those salaries.

Outside agencies included in the filing include:

Sweetwater County Recreation Board

Western Wyoming Family Planning

Volunteer Information and Referral

Sweetwater County Library

Sweetwater County Historical Museum

Youth Home Inc.

Southwest Counseling

Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport (formerly Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport)

YWCA of Sweetwater County

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County

Hospice of Sweetwater County

Golden Hour Senior Citizens Center

Young at Heart Senior Citizens Center

Board of Health

Sweetwater Family Resource Center

Sweetwater County Conservation District

Food Bank of Sweetwater County

Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County

Cooperative Extension

Sweetwater County Events Complex

Eden Valley Improvement District

The filing does not include Castle Rock Hospital District because the Commissioners voted not to enter into an agreement after the Castle Rock Board delayed in signing the contract due to a disagreement.