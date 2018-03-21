The salaries for entities funded by Sweetwater County were recently released to the public.
The Board of County Commissioners voted yesterday to file the positions and salaries of outside entities funded by the County.
Per state statute, any non-profit corporation which receives at least 25% of its total budget from county funds, state funds, or a combination of both must submit a list of all full-time positions and their wages and salaries. The entities are not required to submit the names of those employed.
A full list of positions and salaries may be viewed in the pdf below.
The Commissioners also set the salaries for elected officials for the next four years. Click here to learn more about those salaries.
Outside agencies included in the filing include:
- Sweetwater County Recreation Board
- Western Wyoming Family Planning
- Volunteer Information and Referral
- Sweetwater County Library
- Sweetwater County Historical Museum
- Youth Home Inc.
- Southwest Counseling
- Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport (formerly Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport)
- YWCA of Sweetwater County
- Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County
- Hospice of Sweetwater County
- Golden Hour Senior Citizens Center
- Young at Heart Senior Citizens Center
- Board of Health
- Sweetwater Family Resource Center
- Sweetwater County Conservation District
- Food Bank of Sweetwater County
- Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County
- Cooperative Extension
- Sweetwater County Events Complex
- Eden Valley Improvement District
The filing does not include Castle Rock Hospital District because the Commissioners voted not to enter into an agreement after the Castle Rock Board delayed in signing the contract due to a disagreement.Salaries
Be the first to comment on "Positions and Salaries Released For Entities Funded By County"