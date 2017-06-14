Post 28 Knights Win Two In Powell

The Green River Knights American Legion baseball team won a double header in Powell yesterday. Post 28 won the opener 3-2 and then came back in the nightcap to defeat Powell 16-2. The victories were the first conference wins of the season for the Knight who now stand at 2 and 4 in the A West Conference. Green River is back on the diamond Friday night when they host Price, Utah.

Archie Hay Post 24 Sand Puppies will resume their season on Friday morning at 11:30 when they play Riverton. That game will be played in Green River.