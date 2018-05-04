“Power of the Purse” Event Saturday Night to Aid Hospice, Respite and Faimilies

The 5th Annual Power of the Purse will take place Saturday night at the Sweetwater Events Complex. Sponsored by Deer Trail Assisted Living, this year’s event will feature appetizers, diner, dancing, live music and cash bar.

This year;’s theme is “Rockabilly Rumble” with a best dress Rockabilly contest part of the night’s festivities.

Advertisement

There will also be a silent and live auction. Monies raised from the event will benefit Hospice of Sweetwater County, Respite, the Smith Family and Bobby Kroth.

Tickets are $25.00 in advance from Deer Trail Assisted Living or $25.00 at the door. For ticket information, call 30-7-362-0100.

Advertisement