Power Outages Impacting Over 1400 People in Sweetwater County

Multiple power outages are impacting hundreds of people in Sweetwater County.

As of 4 p.m., over 1400 Rocky Mountain Power customers in Rock Springs were impacted by power outages due to connection issues caused by strong winds.

The Rock Springs Police Department reports multiple trees have blown over in town, and they are dispatching additional street patrols to monitor the situation and help with wind related problems.

In Green River, 13 customers were impacted by a wind-related power outage. In North Rock Springs, 2 customers were without power.

Most areas are expected to have power restored by 5 p.m., although some outages are currently under assessment.

To view a map of specific locations without power, click here. Zoom in to see specific streets and areas with power outages.