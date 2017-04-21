Preliminary Hearings Continued For Men Accused In Alleged Gang-Related Robbery

Preliminary hearings have been continued for three Rock Springs men arrested in connection with an assault and robbery which authorities say was motorcycle-gang related.

Cory Rutherford, age 40, Matthew Wedgewood, age 40, and Nicholas Hanson, age 34, were all originally scheduled to appear before Circuit Court Judge Craig L. Jones this week for preliminary hearings, but those hearings have been rescheduled for later dates.

A preliminary hearing determines if a felony case will move forward to District Court. During the hearing, the state must show that there is probable cause to charge the defendant with that felony.

Rutherford’s preliminary hearing has been rescheduled for 4 p.m. on May 31, 2017. Rutherford faces charges of Robbery, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, and Intimidation in Furtherance of the Interests of a Criminal Street Gang.

Wedgewood is scheduled to appear for his preliminary hearing at 3 p.m. on May 31, 2017. Wedgewood faces charges of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, Accessory to Robbery, and Intimidation in Furtherance of the Interests of a Criminal Street Gang.

Hanson is set appear for his preliminary hearing at 3 p.m. on June 9, 2017. Hanson faces charges of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, Accessory to Robbery, and Intimidation in Furtherance of the Interests of a Criminal Street Gang.

All three men have been released on bond. Rutherford’s bond was set at $150,000 cash or surety. Hanson and Wedgewood both had bonds set at $100,000 cash or surety.

