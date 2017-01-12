Preliminary Snowfall Totals For Sunday through Wednesday

The National Weather Service in Riverton has released preliminary snowfall totals for Sunday through 6 p.m. Wednesday. They expect snow reports to continue to come in today.

Western Wyoming saw the highest amounts of snowfall with some areas reporting over 50 inches from the recent storm.

Observations are collected from a variety of sources with varying equipment and exposures. Not all data listed are considered official.

Total accumulations at SNOTEL locations are estimated.

Location Snowfall Big Horn County... Lovell... 12 to 16 inches. Bone Springs Divide Snotel... 11 inches. Deaver... 10 inches. Bald Mountain Snotel... 9 inches. Shell Creek Snotel... 7 inches. 9 NNW Shell... 2 inches. Greybull... 1.2 inches. 9 ENE Greybull... 0.5 inches. Fremont County... Deer Park Snotel... 56 inches. South Pass Snotel... 56 inches. Hobbs Park Snotel... 30 inches. Burroughs Creek Snotel... 29 inches. Brooks Lake... 28 inches. Atlantic City... 24.7 inches. Townsend Creek Snotel... 17 inches. Little Warm Snotel... 16 inches. Castle Creek Snotel... 15 inches. Cold Springs Snotel... 11 inches. St. Lawrence Alt Snotel... 9 inches. Dubois... 3 inches. 9 SSE Lander... 0.3 inches. 6 SW Lander... 0.3 inches. Hot Springs County... Owl Creek Snotel... 4 inches. 9 NE Thermopolis... 0.2 inches. Johnson County... Bear Trap Meadow Snotel... 6 inches. Soldier Park Snotel... 4 inches. Hansen Sawmill Snotel... 4 inches. Cloud Peak Reservoir Snotel... 3 inches. Little Goose Snotel... 2 inches. Buffalo... 0.5 inches. Lincoln County... Blind Bull Summit Snotel... 55 inches. Indian Creek Snotel... 52 inches. Willow Creek Snotel... 50 inches. Spring Creek Divide Snotel... 49 inches. Kelley Ranger Station Snotel... 45 inches. Salt River Summit Snotel... 43 inches. Blind Bull Summit... 43 inches. Commissary Ridge... 39 inches. Hams Fork Snotel... 39 inches. Cottonwood Creek Snotel... 34 inches. Alpine... 25 inches. 2 SE Thayne... 24.4 inches. Star Valley Ranch... 23 inches. Box Y Ranch... 23 inches. 5 SSE Smoot... 21 inches. Star Valley Ranch... 17.2 inches. 3 SE Bedford... 15 inches. Afton... 14 inches. Kemmerer... 7 to 9 inches. 6 N Cokeville... 7 inches. Natrona County... Grave Spring Snotel... 2 inches. Casper Mountain Snotel... 2 inches. Casper... 0.5 inches. 4 WSW Casper... 0.4 inches. Casper Airport... 0.3 inches. 1 S Casper... 0.2 inches. Park County... Younts Peak Snotel... 27 inches. Wolverine Snotel... 27 inches. Beartooth Lake Snotel... 25 inches. Blackwater Snotel... 24 inches. Evening Star Snotel... 23 inches. Kirwin Snotel... 18 inches. Wapiti... 13 inches. Pahaska... 10 inches. 1 ENE Wapiti... 10 inches. 2 NE Cody... 10 inches. Cody... 6 to 10 inches. 2 WSW Cody... 6 inches. Marquette Snotel... 5 inches. 26 SW Cody... 4.2 inches. 5 ESE Cody... 4 inches. 3 NE Clark... 3.2 inches. 4 ENE Powell... 3 inches. Powell... 3 inches. 4 SW Powell... 3 inches. 4 SE Cody... 2.6 inches. Timber Creek Snotel... 1 inch. 3 NE Sunshine... 0.2 inches. Sublette County... Triple Peak Snotel... 53 inches. Kendall Ranger Station Snotel... 39 inches. Snider Basin Snotel... 38 inches. Loomis Park Snotel... 35 inches. Larsen Creek Snotel... 33 inches. Big Sandy Opening Snotel... 30 inches. Bondurant... 24.8 inches. East Rim Divide Snotel... 24 inches. 14 NW Pinedale... 23.4 inches. Gunsite Pass Snotel... 22 inches. Elkhart Park G.S. Snotel... 22 inches. New Fork Lake Snotel... 21 inches. Daniel Fish Hatchery... 15 inches. 1 N Pinedale... 14 inches. Pinedale... 10 inches. Big Piney... 10 inches. Boulder Rearing Station... 6 inches. Sweetwater County... 7 SE Rock Springs... 7.8 inches. 5 N Farson... 4 inches. Green River... 1.7 inches. Rock Springs... 1.5 inches. Buckboard Marina... 1 inch. Wamsutter... 1 inch. Teton County... Phillips Bench Snotel... 54 inches. Grassy Lake Snotel... 49 inches. Granite Creek Snotel... 48 inches. 2 WSW Jackson... 40 inches. Jackson Hole - Mid Mountain... 40 inches. Snow King... 39.8 inches. Jackson Hole - Raymer... 39.5 inches. Jackson Hole - Rendezvous Bowl... 39 inches. Togwotee Mountain Lodge... 37 inches. Snake River Stn Snotel... 31 inches. Base Camp Snotel... 31 inches. Togwotee Pass Snotel... 31 inches. 5 NW Jackson... 30 inches. Gros Ventre Summit Snotel... 29 inches. 3 SSW Wilson... 27 inches. 2 NE Teton Village... 26 inches. Grand Targhee - Chief Joseph... 25 inches. Moose... 24.8 inches. Jackson Hole - Base... 21 inches. 2 SW Wilson... 20 inches. Jackson... 17.6 inches. Darwin Ranch... 13.7 inches. 1 NNW Alta... 1 inch. Washakie County... Powder River Pass Snotel... 4 inches. Middle Powder Snotel... 2 inches. 16 SSE Ten Sleep... 0.5 inches. 5 NNW Ten Sleep... 0.1 inches. 27 S Ten Sleep... 0.1 inches. Yellowstone National Park... Lewis Lake Divide Snotel... 48 inches. Thumb Divide Snotel... 31 inches. Snake River Ranger Station... 25 inches. Two Ocean Plateau Snotel... 25 inches. Parker Peak Snotel... 23 inches. Sylvan Lake Snotel... 20 inches. Canyon Snotel... 18 inches. Sylvan Road Snotel... 16 inches. Old Faithful Ranger Station... 15.5 inches. Lamar Ranger Station... 12 inches. Yellowstone East Entrance... 11.5 inches. Tower Falls Ranger Station... 9.5 inches. Mammoth... 9 inches.