The National Weather Service in Riverton has released preliminary snowfall totals. The amounts are preliminary totals through noon today.
***PRELIMINARY SNOWFALL AMOUNTS AS OF NOON JANUARY 24TH***
Location Snowfall
Big Horn County…
Greybull… 0.7 inches.
9 ENE Greybull… 0.6 inches.
9 NNW Shell… 0.1 inches.
Fremont County…
6 SW Lander… 13.8 inches.
Hudson… 11.3 inches.
6 NE Riverton… 10 inches.
Lander… 7 to 10 inches.
3 SW Lander… 9.5 inches.
Lander Airport… 9 inches.
Riverton… 7 to 9 inches.
9 S Lander… 8.7 inches.
Deer Park Snotel… 8 inches.
Townsend Creek Snotel… 8 inches.
South Pass Snotel… 8 inches.
6 N Riverton… 7.3 inches.
1 N Lander… 7.3 inches.
4 W Riverton… 7 inches.
Jeffrey City… 7 inches.
Riverton Airport… 7 inches.
Burris… 5 inches.
Cold Springs Snotel… 5 inches.
Atlantic City… 4.5 inches.
Dubois… 4 inches.
Burroughs Creek Snotel… 4 inches.
Little Warm Snotel… 4 inches.
Hobbs Park Snotel… 4 inches.
Brooks Lake Lodge… 3 inches.
Brooks Lake… 3 inches.
1 NW Crowheart… 2 inches.
Dubois… 1.5 inches.
Castle Creek Snotel… 1 inch.
Hot Springs County…
Owl Creek Snotel… 9 inches.
Thermopolis… 6 to 8 inches.
Kirby… 4.5 inches.
9 NE Thermopolis… 3.1 inches.
Johnson County…
Buffalo… 1.7 inches.
4 SSW Buffalo… 1.5 inches.
Lincoln County…
Star Valley Ranch… 12 to 15.5 inches.
Willow Creek Snotel… 14 inches.
Kelley Ranger Station Snotel… 13 inches.
Commissary Ridge… 13 inches.
Hams Fork Snotel… 13 inches.
Alpine… 12.5 inches.
Cokeville… 12 inches.
2 SE Thayne… 11.2 inches.
Salt River Summit Snotel… 11 inches.
Diamondville… 11 inches.
Indian Creek Snotel… 10 inches.
Cottonwood Creek Snotel… 10 inches.
Box Y Ranch… 9 inches.
Blind Bull Summit Snotel… 8 inches.
Spring Creek Divide Snotel… 8 inches.
5 SSE Smoot… 7 inches.
Blind Bull Summit… 7 inches.
Afton… 6.4 inches.
2 NW Afton… 4 inches.
Natrona County…
Casper Mountain Snotel… 8 inches.
3 WSW Casper… 7.6 inches.
1 SW Casper… 6.5 inches.
1 S Casper… 6 inches.
4 WSW Casper… 5.8 inches.
Powder River… 5 inches.
5 SSW Casper… 5 inches.
Casper Airport… 4 inches.
Casper… 3.3 inches.
10 WSW Casper… 3 inches.
Park County…
Marquette Snotel… 8 inches.
Timber Creek Snotel… 7 inches.
3 NE Sunshine… 3.7 inches.
Meeteetse… 3 inches.
Kirwin Snotel… 3 inches.
Cody… 0.4 to 2.5 inches.
2 WSW Cody… 2 inches.
26 SW Cody… 1.8 inches.
4 SW Powell… 1 inch.
Blackwater Snotel… 1 inch.
Pahaska… 0.2 inches.
Sublette County…
Big Sandy Opening Snotel… 12 inches.
1 N Pinedale… 10 inches.
East Rim Divide Snotel… 10 inches.
Larsen Creek Snotel… 9 inches.
Loomis Park Snotel… 9 inches.
Triple Peak Snotel… 8 inches.
New Fork Lake Snotel… 8 inches.
Big Piney… 8 inches.
Snider Basin Snotel… 8 inches.
26 NNW Pinedale… 8 inches.
Kendall Ranger Station Snotel… 7 inches.
14 NW Pinedale… 6.5 inches.
Boulder Rearing Station… 5 inches.
Elkhart Park G.S. Snotel… 5 inches.
Bondurant… 4.3 inches.
Daniel Fish Hatchery… 4 inches.
13 NE Big Piney… 4 inches.
Pinedale… 3 to 4 inches.
Gunsite Pass Snotel… 1 inch.
Sweetwater County…
Farson… 8 inches.
Burntfork… 6 inches.
Green River… 3 inches.
Wamsutter… 2.5 inches.
Rock Springs… 0.5 to 2.3 inches.
Green River… 1.5 inches.
4 NNW Rock Springs… 0.9 inches.
Teton County…
Jackson Hole – Raymer… 16.5 inches.
Jackson Hole – Mid Mountain… 15 inches.
5 NW Jackson… 12.5 inches.
Phillips Bench Snotel… 11 inches.
2 NE Teton Village… 10 inches.
Granite Creek Snotel… 10 inches.
Base Camp Snotel… 8 inches.
Grand Targhee – Chief Joseph… 8 inches.
Jackson Hole – Rendezvous Bowl… 8 inches.
Moose… 7.3 inches.
Jackson… 6 to 7 inches.
Snow King… 7 inches.
Togwotee Pass Snotel… 5 inches.
12 NE Jackson… 3.5 inches.
Grassy Lake Snotel… 3 inches.
Grand Targhee Snotel… 3 inches.
Gros Ventre Summit Snotel… 2 inches.
Jackson Hole – Base… 2 inches.
Jackson Dam… 1.9 inches.
Darwin Ranch… 1.1 inches.
Togwotee Mountain Lodge… 1.1 inches.
Snake River Stn Snotel… 1 inch.
1 NNW Alta… 1 inch.
Washakie County…
16 SSE Ten Sleep… 4.3 inches.
Winchester… 3 inches.
8 SW Worland… 3 inches.
4 N Ten Sleep… 2.6 inches.
Ten Sleep… 2.4 inches.
Worland… 2 inches.
Yellowstone National Park…
Lewis Lake Divide Snotel… 3 inches.
Snake River Ranger Station… 1 inch.
Tower Falls Ranger Station… 1 inch.
Canyon Snotel… 1 inch.
Parker Peak Snotel… 1 inch.
Lamar Ranger Station… 0.5 inches.
