President Signs Enzi, Barrasso Bill To Reauthorize Congressional Awards Program

Washington, D.C. – President Trump signed a bill into law today to reauthorize the Congressional Awards Program, which is the U.S. Congress’s award for young Americans. The bill was introduced last month by U.S. Senators Mike Enzi (R) and John Barrasso (R).

Advertisement

In a press release sent to Wyo4news, Enzi and Barrasso both commented saying, “When Wyoming’s Senator Malcolm Wallop created the Congressional Awards program in 1979, he wanted to encourage our young people to push the boundaries of their lives, so they could discover what they were truly capable of achieving,” Enzi said. “Over the years I’ve enjoyed meeting those who have been recognized by this important program and I am happy that young people across the country will have the opportunity to earn this award for years to come.”

“The Congressional Awards program recognizes young people for their hard-work and dedication to achieving challenging goals, developing valuable skills and helping their community,” Barrasso said. “It isn’t an award that is won, but it is something students earn through their own perseverance and sacrifice. The program was created by Senator Malcolm Wallop and has been a great success in Wyoming and all around the country. Now that it has been reauthorized we look forward to having more Wyoming students participate in this wonderful program in the future.”

Advertisement

The Senate and House passed the Congressional Award Program Reauthorization Act of 2018 unanimously last month. The reauthorization extends the program until 2023.