President Signs VA Accountability Bill Into Law

Washington, D.C. – President Trump signed a Department of Veterans Affairs accountability bill into law today, which U.S. Senator Mike Enzi cosponsored. Enzi said the reforms bring accountability and transparency to VA facilities by holding employees responsible for misconduct and establishing better protections for whistleblowers within the department.

The Senate unanimously passed the Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act on June 6, and the House passed the legislation 368 to 55 on June 13.

“I was pleased to cosponsor this legislation, which brings needed accountability and transparency to the VA to help ensure our veterans receive the care they deserve,” Enzi said. “This law cuts red tape that allows bad actors to remain in the VA system.”

A one-page summary of the legislation can be found here.