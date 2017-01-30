Prevention Funding Set To Take 40% Cut

The Joint Appropriations Committee of the Wyoming Legislature recently voted to cut the state’s prevention funding by about 40 percent.

The decision slashes funding by $2.1 million for prevention services, such as suicide prevention and substance abuse programs and training. The funding is made available by a Wyoming Department of Health grant.

The cut in funding is not expected to have any significant impact on administrative and management costs. The substance abuse and prevention contracts already have a set administrative cost cap at 10 percent of overall costs for this fiscal year and the next one. This means the cuts are expected to be felt primarily at the community level.

Prevention Management Organization of Wyoming is one of multiple agencies currently competing for the next year’s prevention funding, but they say it is important for any organization that receives the grant to have funding necessary for prevention services.

“No matter which agency is managing community-based prevention in the future, the impact of the budget cut will be significant. Community prevention positions will be eliminated. Money for community strategies to reduce suicide, underage drinking, impaired driving, and prescription drug abuse will be slashed,” the PMO Board of Directors wrote in a letter to the Legislature. “In less populous counties, substance abuse and suicide prevention could go away entirely. This cut will cripple local prevention efforts and have a disastrous effect on the state’s prevention system for years to come.”

The $2.1 million cut is considerably higher than the Governor’s recommended $355,411 cut for the 2017-18 fiscal year, and the prevention budget has already taken an 11 percent hit over the last year.

Those previous cuts have resulted in the elimination of six management, support, and administrative positions at PMO.

If the JAC continues with the 40 percent cut to prevention funding, PMO expects those cuts to result in the further loss of staff and community prevention positions combined with less support and training for those remaining.

At this point, the only way to prevent the 40 percent cut is for an amendment to be filed and for approval of both the House and Senate. Legislators in the House and Senate are expected to file budget amendments in the immediate future.

Contact Dr. Bernadine Craft at bcraft@wyoming.com or at 307-389-0150 for information on cosponsoring or supporting the budget amendment.

Concerned citizens should contact their Legislators directly by phone or email. Contact information can be found in the PDF below or at the following link: http://legisweb.state.wy.us/LegislatorSummary/App_Themes/LSO/PDFContactInfo.pdf