Process Outlined For The Replacement Of Representative Mark Baker In Wyoming House District 48

In accordance with state law, the Chairman of the Sweetwater County Republican Party has called a meeting of the Republican Precinct Committeemen and Precinct Committeewomen representing the precincts that make up Wyoming House District 48. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the White Mountain Library, located at 2935 Sweetwater Drive in Rock Springs.

The purpose of the meeting is to select a list of three people qualified to fill a vacancy in the office of Wyoming House District 48. By law, the list of three qualified candidates selected at this meeting will be forwarded to the Board of County Commissioners for Sweetwater County who will, in turn, appoint one of the three candidates to fill the vacancy.

Anyone wishing to be considered for selection are asked to submit:

A letter requesting to be selected

A statement as to why he or she is seeking such appointment

A short biography

A statement of qualifications

An application that is available for download on sweetwatergop.org

All application materials must be received NO LATER THAN 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2017.

The information may be submitted via email to sweetwatergop@gmail.com, or by mail to:

J. Island Richards, Chairman

Sweetwater County Republican Party

3285 Roosevelt Way, Apt B

Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901

Required information received after 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2017 will not be considered.

Questions regarding this process may be directed to Island Richards, at 307-389-0257, or by email at sweetwatergop@gmail.com.