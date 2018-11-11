Promises, Promises Wraps Up Western’s Performing Arts Fall Semester

Western Wyoming Community College’s Performing Arts Department presents “Promises, Promises” at Western’s theater November 16th, 17th, 29th, 30th and December 1st at 7:30 pm. There will also be a matinee performance on December 1st at 2 pm.

Promises, Promises is the story of a young insurance executive and a romantically troubled waitress, caught up in a jumble of corporate antics and affairs.

Based on the Oscar-winning film The Apartment by Billy Wilder, “Promises, Promises”, is a masterpiece of complex characters and memorable musical numbers. Chuck Baxter is desperate to become a senior executive at the insurance company where he works. It seems the only way he can achieve this is by getting in the good graces of the other senior executives and more importantly, his personnel manager Mr. Sheldrake. He starts to lend out his spacious, upscale apartment for the evening to his fellow executives for their extramarital trysts and in return, slowly makes his way up the corporal ladder. Chuck soon learns that his own romantic interest is taking part in these rendezvous with the man who holds his fate in their hands, Mr. Sheldrake.

Children under five are not permitted to the evening performances. However, the kids are welcome to attend the Saturday matinee. This show is rated PG-13 for content relating to adult situations. Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children, students, and seniors. For questions and tickets, please visit Western’s App Mustang Connections (www.westernwyoming.edu/app), or call the Performing Arts Office at (307) 382-1721, or visit wwcc.tix.com.