Pronghorn Girls Stay Undefeated In 1A Conference Play, Boys Fall

The Farson-Eden girls remain undefeated in 1A Southwest Conference play after their 55-39 home win over Cokeville Saturday. The state’s second rated 1A girls team is now 4-0 in conference and 14-2 on the season. Cokevville drops to 1-3 in conference and 6-8 overall.

The Pronghorn boy’s team did not fare as well dropping a 67-50 decision to fifth rated Cokeville. The loss drops the boy’s record to 2-1 in conference and 7-8 overall while Cokeville goes to 3-1 in conference and 10-6 on the year.